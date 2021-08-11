Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bark & Co stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 9,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,918. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

