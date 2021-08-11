Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Bark & Co stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 8,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BARK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.