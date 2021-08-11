Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BVT)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BVT stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.38. The company has a market capitalization of £217.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.