Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ABX traded up C$0.70 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.55. 1,578,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,036. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Several research analysts have commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.69.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.