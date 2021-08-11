Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,006 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.