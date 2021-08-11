Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.