Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 407 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

