Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

