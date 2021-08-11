Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,883,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,225,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.9% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 64,575 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85.

