Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

