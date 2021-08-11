Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,047,000 after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.