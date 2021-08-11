Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

