Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Sells $64,451.80 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas J. Spoerel also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

