Benchmark Boosts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $56.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

