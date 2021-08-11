Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $59.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.99 million and the lowest is $58.19 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 10,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,127. The firm has a market cap of $405.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

