Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

