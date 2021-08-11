Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNHF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

