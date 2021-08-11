Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDNHF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.58.
Brewin Dolphin Company Profile
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.