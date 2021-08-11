Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

