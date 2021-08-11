Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 3,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

