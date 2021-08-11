Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

BRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $436.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Berry by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 30.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 181,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.