BetProtocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.63 or 0.00905435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00112653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043157 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars.

