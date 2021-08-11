Bezant 24-Hour Volume Tops $562.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

