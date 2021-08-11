BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $16.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 21,509 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.