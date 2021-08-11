BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery reported mixed second quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues miss the same. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years. The company’s efforts have boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.