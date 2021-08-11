BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BiomX were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BiomX during the first quarter valued at about $2,556,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHGE opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BiomX in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

