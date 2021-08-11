Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BVS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,372. The stock has a market cap of $860.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

