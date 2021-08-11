BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.32. 1,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
