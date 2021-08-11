BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.32. 1,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

