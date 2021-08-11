BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Increases Dividend to $1.39 Per Share

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.393 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 207.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BGIO stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
