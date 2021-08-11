BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BTZ opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

