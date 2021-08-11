BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE BOE opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
