BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

