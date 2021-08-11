BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
NYSE:BGY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
