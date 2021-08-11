BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE:BGY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

