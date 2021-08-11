BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

