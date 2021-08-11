BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of FRA opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
