BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,874,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $912.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $878.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.