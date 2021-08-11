BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

