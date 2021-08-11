BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
