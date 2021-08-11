BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUE. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $278,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

