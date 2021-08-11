BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
