BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

