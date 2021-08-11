Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.