Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 4.7%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 3,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 908,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.