Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $281.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

