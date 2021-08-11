BMO Capital Markets Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TAC. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 5,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,172. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

