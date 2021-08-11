Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BYPLF stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

