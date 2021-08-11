Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:BCEI traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. 4,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.