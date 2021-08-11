Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post sales of $294.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.32 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $184.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $22,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

