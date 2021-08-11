Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 295,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.