Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$52.25

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boralex to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

Shares of BLX opened at C$37.06 on Monday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

