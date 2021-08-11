Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 346.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 587,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34.

