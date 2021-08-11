Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €86.04 ($101.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €80.60. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

