Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €86.04 ($101.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €80.60. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

