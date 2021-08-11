Brett D. Pynnonen Sells 8,836 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,314,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

