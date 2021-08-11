Brett D. Pynnonen Sells 8,836 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,314,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
