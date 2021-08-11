Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

